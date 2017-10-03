Voter registration deadline is Oct. 10

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians have one week left to register to vote in the November election.

The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Pennsylvania’s online voter registration site is register.votesPA.com.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 31, and the voted ballots must be received in the county election office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Department of State says voters should mail their absentee ballot requests no later than Oct. 20.

Voters this year will elect judges to state and county courts and fill various local seats.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

