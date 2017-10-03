Veterans join effort to save island homes

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The effort to save island homes on the Susquehanna River continues.

A group of veterans have teamed up to oppose the removal of homes on Shelley Island.

Some of the veterans have owned homes on the river for decades and believe their rights are being violated.

The group came together Monday evening and attended a meeting in Londonderry Township.

“We all either own property on Lake Frederick or spent significant amount of time out there before, during or after our service to our country,” Terry Wealand said. “Our concern is with the flood plain compliance ordinance that the Londonderry Township Board of Supervisors have brought forth in recent weeks.”

Three hundred lots on Shelley Island are owned by York Haven Power Company and leases were terminated this past weekend.

Residents want more time to make homes compliant with federal flood plain regulations, which is the major issue.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.