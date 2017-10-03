Sunny, dry, and warm stretch continues today

High pressure still remains in control over the region and will keep the air dry through at least Thursday. This dry air means lots of sunshine during the day and comfortably cool nights. An increase in afternoon warmth will become noticeable as a southerly wind pushes unseasonably warm air northward for the second half of the week. Afternoon temperatures will peak near or above 80 degrees for most days Wednesday through Saturday. There will also be two fronts that push through the area during this time period. Some stray showers will be possible Thursday and again by Sunday. Most places will stay dry though.

Better chances for rain will occur early next week, but nothing is written in stone. Warmer than average temperatures should continue though, even into next week. Warm and dry conditions often beget more warm and dry conditions. That’s exactly what we’ll be seeing through the course of the extended forecast. Should there be a high confidence forecast in significant rainfall going forward, we’ll update you as soon as possible. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!