Steelton renames municipal building for former police chief

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Borough of Steelton unveiled the new name on its municipal building Monday evening.

The building was dedicated to former police chief Frederick Douglas.

Douglas served as chief from 1968 to 1975 and was the first African-American police chief in Pennsylvania.

Douglas died in 2006.

His son and grandchildren traveled from Maryland to attend the dedication.

