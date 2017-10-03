Shippensburg remembers coach who died in Las Vegas attack

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Shippensburg man is among the 59 victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Shippensburg police on Tuesday confirmed Bill Wolfe died Sunday night when a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival from a window of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

“I can’t imagine what the family is going through. The not knowing had to be worse, but then to get that news, now you know, it’s pretty devastating,” said Kellie Perry, an employee of the Greyhound Family Restaurant.

Wolfe and his wife were in Las Vegas to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

“I think everyone is still experiencing a certain level of shock,” said Tiffany Roth, a longtime friend. “It’s still surreal at this point. I can say that the way the families have pulled together has been unbelievable.”.

Wolfe was a Shippensburg Little League and elementary school wrestling coach. Friends say they will forever remember his dedication to the community.

“I think he’s just been such a dedicated coach and put the kids’ interest first,” Roth said. “I know Bill has a far-reaching impact on the entire town and community here.”

Messages of thoughts and prayers were popping up across town, including at the Greyhound Family Restaurant.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family, and community members say there has been talk of starting a scholarship in Wolfe’s memory.

