Report: Anti-abortion US rep asked girlfriend to get one

Tim Murphy
FILE – In this April 1, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, questions General Motors CEO Mary Barra about safety defects and the recall of 2.6 million cars with faulty ignition switches, during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the newspaper obtained text messages suggesting Murphy asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair, Shannon Edwards, to have an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant. Edwards, it turned out, wasn't pregnant. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh newspaper is reporting that an anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to have an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says it obtained text messages between Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy and Shannon Edwards. A Jan. 25 text message from Edwards says the congressman had “zero issue” promoting his “pro-life stance” despite asking her to “abort our unborn child just last week.”

Edwards, it turned out, wasn’t pregnant.

Murphy recently acknowledged the affair, which became public as a result of Edwards’ divorce proceedings. His spokeswoman had no comment on the latest report.

Murphy is co-sponsoring a bill that would outlaw most late-term abortions. The House passed it Tuesday.

