Police seek tips in 2014 killing of 23-year-old

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a home-invasion homicide near Ephrata three years ago.

Police are looking for tips in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brett Simmons and the attempted killing of his father James, who survived being shot in the chest September 25, 2014, at his home in the 500 block of Clearview Road in Clay Township.

James Simmons told investigators he heard a commotion in his son’s bedroom and found his son wounded on the floor. He said he was shot as he struggled with the attackers, who were still in the room and had their faces covered with some sort of clothing.

The intruders fled after firing a second shot at James Simmons that missed.

.Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional police at 717-733-0965.

A reward has been offered for a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

