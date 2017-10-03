Police: No charges in death of Lebanon woman

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say no charges will be filed in the death of a Lebanon woman who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer last month.

Ermelinda Plaza, 48, was involved in a fight with another woman after leaving a bar in the 400 block of North Ninth Street, and she was apparently moving quickly from the sidewalk to the street toward the woman when she fell under the rear trailer tires, city police said in a news release Tuesday.

The conclusion was based on video surveillance from the immediate area and statements from witnesses, police said.

Plaza was celebrating her birthday at the bar before she was struck Sept. 16.

Police said the truck driver slowly passed the group involved in the fight and cooperated with the investigation.

