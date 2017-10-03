Playtex recalls children’s plates, bowls

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Playtex is recalling millions of plates and bowls for children because a clear plastic layer can peel or bubble from the surface and pose a choking hazard.

The company has received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer over the graphics bubbling or peeling. There have been 11 reports of plastic pieces found in children’s mouths and four reports of children choking on the plastic pieces, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The plates have various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more. The plates and bowls were sold separately and together in sets at Babies“R”Us, Target, Walmart, and other stores from October 2009 through August 2017.

The safety commission said consumers should stop using the recalled plates and bowls and contact Playtex for a full refund.

