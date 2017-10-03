Part of Route 147 to close for weekend work

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT plans to close a section of Route 147 for a weekend project later this month.

The roadway will be closed between Mountain Road and Million Dollar Road in Reed Township from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, according to a PennDOT news release.

Crews plan to replace a 36-inch drainage pipe under the roadway.

Mountain Road and Route 225 may be used as an alternate route, while large trucks will be directed around the closure by way of Route 11/15 or I-81 and Route 209.

PennDOT said the work marks the start of a project to repair and resurface a 6.4-mile section of Route 147 from Route 22/322 at the Clarks Ferry Bridge through Reed and Halifax townships to the intersection with Route 225.

Drivers may encounter lane shifts with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during nighttime base repair and drainage work this fall.

The project is scheduled for completion in October 2018.