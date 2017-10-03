PA National Horse Show coming to Farm Show Complex in October!

The Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation provides support for therapeutic riding and equine rescue groups. The Foundation makes grants exclusively for charitable and educational purposes to acquaint, teach and train the public in therapeutic equestrian endeavors and to support equine rescue efforts. In 2016 alone, more than $20,000 was granted, and since inception, over $325,000 has supported these programs.

The show attracts over 15,000 spectators and another 1,000,000 viewers via its daily livestream at PAnational.org. For more information on the show or to donate to the Foundation, please visit PAnational.org.

Today, we got to meet Clover, the therapy horse! Check out our video above to learn more!