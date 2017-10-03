NSA Mechanicsburg police officer dies of gunshot wound

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Navy civilian police officer at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg has died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officer died Monday at 11:25 p.m. after he was flown from the base to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, base commanding officer Capt. Kyle Bryan said.

Bryan said the officer, a 10-year veteran of NSA Mechanicsburg’s police force, reported for duty at 9 p.m. A short time later, he was found shot in police headquarters.

The 36-year-old man was also a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and a 2008 Iraqi Freedom Veteran, Bryan said.

