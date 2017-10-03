Legislation introduced to protect Pennsylvanians in wake of Equifax breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday to protect consumers in the wake of the massive data breach at Equifax.

The bills would amend the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act and the Credit Reporting Agency Act. Companies would be required to alert consumers and the attorney general’s office of a data breach within 30 days.

The legislation would also waive the fee for consumers to freeze their credit in the wake of a breach. They would also be provided with three years of free credit monitoring.

“I’ve called on the legislature to act and to take certain steps,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “By virtue of these two bills they’re talking about here today, that action is coming, and I hope the leadership here in the House, and ultimately in the Senate, will move swiftly on it.”

Sponsors of the bill are confident the bill will pass in the House. They’re aiming to get it through by Oct. 23.

