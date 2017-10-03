Lancaster man gets up to 20 years for drug overdose death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years in prison for dealing heroin, including a sale that caused an overdose death.

Joseph “Rico” Colombia, 19, will serve 8 to 20 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the district attorney’s office said.

Colombia is accused of selling heroin branded as “New Times.” Police said they found more than 1,200 bags of the branded heroin at his home and at an East Hempfield Township location where a 29-year-old Millersville man died of a heroin and fentanyl overdose in December.

Colombia pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and several other charges related to heroin dealing.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay $13,751 in restitution.

