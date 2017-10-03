Lancaster County named 2nd best place in U.S. to retire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Where should you spend your golden years? While Florida still tops the list, Lancaster County is getting high marks.

U.S. News and World Report named the county the nation’s second-best place to retire.

“We’re so excited Lancaster continues to be celebrated and recognized as a great place to live,” Lancaster Chamber of Commerce advocacy director Heather Valudes said. “We have art and cuisine, a good culture, farmland, urban areas. There is something for everybody’s taste.”

Like most things, it comes down to location, location, location.

“You get to experience the four seasons, I think that’s still a draw for people,” Valudes said. “We have a lot of international and local airports in close proximity. We have a train network that can get you to NYC and Washington, D.C. We’re also close to almost every major highway that comes out of the region.”

The county isn’t just focused on drawing retirees, but young professionals as well.

“We’re doing a lot in our community to retain and attract our young folks but also retain and attract retirees through quality of place,” Valudes said. “We’re also looking at how do we plan out into 2040 and recognize growth here.”

To learn more about the Lancaster County 2040 community conservation plan, go to www.places2040.com.