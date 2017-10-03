How to cope with stress in the wake of a national tragedy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over the past couple of months the United States has suffered horrible natural disasters and most recently a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

These events have some people feeling helpless and hopeless.

Psychologist Melissa Brown says this is a common theme in the wake of these national tragedies.

“People are just feeling overwhelmed by their emotions because it’s just a constant event after event. Even if it’s not someone that you know that has been directly affected, it affects us as a country and as a nation,” Brown said.

She explains that the best way to cope is to get off of social media and limit exposure to the bad news.

“And I’m not saying you crawl into a cave and you don’t know what’s going on in the world, but just limiting yourself,” Brown said.

Brown says returning to a normal routine, eating well, getting good sleep and talking with loved ones are helpful in dealing with the stress.

This applies to children as well.

“I would say do not let them watch TV. Do not let them see image after image of people running or being struck by bullets. Try to answer your kid’s questions to the best of your ability in children’s terminology,” Brown said.

She says the most important part is to remember “these tragedies and these events, they don’t happen every day. They’re not happening every day.”

The American Psychiatric Association says the following websites can be helpful resources:

Information on mental health – Visit the APA’s patient/public education pages for more on mental illness, treatment and coping.

Disaster Distress Helpline – Call or Text

Call 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

For texting support in Spanish, text Hablanos to 66746.

(operated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)

Find a psychiatrist – Locate a psychiatrist in your community.

