Harrisburg man sought for escape from work release

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help finding a man who failed to return to the Dauphin County Work Release Center.

Marcus Taylor, 20, clocked out of the work release center to go to work on Sept. 28. Police found his GPS monitor on Maclay Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

