Governor holds emergency summit amid recent tragedies

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of PEMA and other state agencies are in Hershey this week to discuss emergency planning, response and recovery.

The gathering is part of the first ever Governor’s Emergency Preparedness Summit, which despite recent tragedies, was planned months ago.

Since Saturday, members of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Homeland Security, Department of Health and the Department of Human Services have met at the Hershey Lodge to discuss readiness ahead of a natural or man-made disaster in Pennsylvania.

Groups have participated in a variety of presentations and training sessions that breakdown steps on how to effectively access and deal with large scale emergencies similar to Puerto Rico’s devastation brought on by Hurricane Maria and Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“The reality of it is that if something bad happens and we’re not collectively at a state level, coordinated, collaborating…all will go out the window,” said PEMA director Rick Flynn.

The summit ends Wednesday.

