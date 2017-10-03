Fatal crash closes Route 11/15 in Perry County

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Perry County.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Route 11/15 (Susquehanna Trail) in Liverpool.

According to state police, two tractor-trailers and a passenger car were involved in the crash, which happened in front of Lowe’s Restaurant.

The route was closed in both directions for several hours.

One fatality was reported, according to state police.

