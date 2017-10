LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Perry County.

The crash involves multiple vehicles and happened around 3 p.m. on Route 11/15 in Liverpool.

The route is closed in both directions and a detour is in place.

One fatality has been reported, according to state police.

No other details were immediately provided.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.