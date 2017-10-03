Cooking class teaches kids a valuable life skill

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It may seem like a chore, but cooking is a good way to bond with your child and teach them an important life skill. At the Big Hands, Little Hands cooking classes at the Kitchen Shoppe in Carlisle.

At the Big Hands, Little Hands cooking classes at the Kitchen Shoppe in Carlisle, kids and adults learn to work together on recipes. They learn how to handle cooking utensils, follow recipes, and how to cook and bake.

“It’s a life-sustaining skill. We can not rely constantly on buying our food out; number one, it’s often not healthy,” said Susan Kutz, a cooking instructor at the Kitchen Shoppe.

Parents also like the idea of their children learning how to prepare food on their own.

“Now, with parents working longer, when kids come home from school and they’re hungry, they need to be able to grab things for themselves to eat,” said mom Beth Hoffman.

In this class, the kids made an apple crumb pie. They enjoyed bonding over baking and making memories in the kitchen.

“I had so much fun. I would like to be here for another class ’cause it’s a lot of fun making stuff,” 11-year-old Erin Hoffman said.

The Kitchen Shoppe in Carlisle has a list of cooking classes for kids. For times and prices, go to www.kitchenshoppe.com.

