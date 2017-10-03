Boxcar to be restored, added to Cumberland Valley Rail Trail

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland Valley Rail Trail is getting a piece of history with its newly created Shippensburg Station.

All aboard! Something new & exciting is coming to Ship. Faculty, students & the community join forces to create Shippensburg Station! pic.twitter.com/GsEFgoXBYZ — ShippensburgU (@shippensburgU) October 3, 2017

Crews have moved a boxcar that once carried freight on the old Cumberland Valley line to its new home along the Rail Trail near Fort and Earl streets.

The boxcar will be restored to its original luster and will join other railroad artifacts at the site.

“It unites all different people from all different backgrounds. You got young kids, college students, excited about seeing something maybe they’ve never even really seen before, a train car close up. And then you have folks, older folks who worked on the railroad and are retired, who came out to see it too,” said Allen Dietrich-Ward, a history professor at Shippensburg University.

The project is a joint effort between Shippensburg and the Rotary Club.

The goal is to have the site completed by the middle of April.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.