BB&T to close Lititz facility, lay off 82

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – BB&T will lay off about 82 employees when it closes its call center and processing services operations in Lititz.

The bank is selling the building at 26 North Cedar Street.

“We understand this is a difficult time for these associates and we will support them through this transition with respect and compassion,” company spokesman David White said in a statement. “This includes helping them find other opportunities inside and outside our company and providing ample notice and severance packages.”

White said a buyer for the building is under contract, but it’s too early to share details.

“We’re hopeful that the next tenant for this facility will create a positive economic outcome for the downtown Lititz area,” he said.

The building was the headquarters of Susquehanna Bank until BB&T bought that banking company three years ago.

