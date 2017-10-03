3 charged in Hanover home invasion

Elijah Clark-Bream (Hanover Police Department)

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people have been charged with a home invasion burglary in Hanover.

Elijah Clark-Bream, 23; Austin Light, 23; and Lauren Sanboeuf, 32, all of Hanover, are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, and related counts.

Police said the trio forcibly entered an apartment in the first block of York Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday and assaulted a 22-year-old man who lived there. Another resident stabbed Light in defense.

Light was flown to a hospital and remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

Sanboeuf was placed in York County Prison on $10,000 bail.

Clark-Bream is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hanover police at 717-637-5575.

