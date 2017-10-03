3 accused of assaulting woman for phone

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Lebanon residents have been arrested for assaulting a woman as they tried to steal her her phone.

Nineteen-year-olds Mykal Perez and Ebony Benitez and a 17-year-old punched the 23-year-old woman in her face and head, and Perez used a stun gun on the woman at least three times during Sunday’s attack, police said.

The three fled when they were chased by the victim’s father. Police found them a short distance from the scene and recovered the stun gun.

The three are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and related charges. Perez and Benitez were placed in the county prison on bail and the 17-year-old was detained by the juvenile probation department.

