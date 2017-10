HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people this afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of 17th and Market streets around 2:20 p.m.

A police spokesman said one person was shot in the arm; the other has a wound to the torso.

It is unknown whether police have any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story.