Woman dies in Codorus Township crash

GLENVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A West Virginia woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in York County.

Ambre D. Rheinhardt, 41, of Weirton, was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a tree and overturned along Blooming Grove Road just east of Glenville Road in Codorus Township, state police in York said in a news release.

Rheinhardt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 50-year-old Todd A. Gracey, of Glenville, was flown to a hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

Police said Gracey traveled off the right side of the roadway and over-corrected, causing him to lose control of the truck and crash just after 7 p.m.

