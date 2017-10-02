Victim assaulted, suspect stabbed during Hanover burglary incident

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges are pending against three suspects following a burglary incident in Hanover on Monday morning, according to police.

The Hanover Borough Police Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to the first block of York Street for a reported assault and burglary.

Investigators determined three suspects entered an apartment.

A 22-year-old Hanover man was assaulted, resulting in minor injuries, police said.

A suspect is accused of using a pistol to strike the victim in the head, which investigators determined was a BB gun.

The pistol was recovered by police.

Investigators determined that a victim, a resident of the apartment, stabbed a suspect with a knife to defend someone else from being assault.

The suspects fled and were chased by occupants of the apartment to a residence in the 200 block of Locust Street, police said.

The suspect who was stabbed was detained and flown to a hospital for treatment.

Two 23-year-old Hanover men and a 32-year-old Hanover woman were identified as suspects, however, police have not released their names.

Charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, conspiracy and other offenses are pending.

Witnesses and people with knowledge of the incident are asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.