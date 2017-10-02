Stretch of sunny, dry weather continues this week

The beautiful stretch of fall weather for Central PA continues today with another chilly start, but a mild afternoon. Wall-to-wall sunshine today will lift temperatures in the lower to mid 70s for the region. Get outside if possible because it will be another truly stellar day. Tonight will be clear and crisp once again too; lows will fall into the upper 40s.

After today, the area will continue to remain under a strong ridge of high pressure throughout the week providing plenty of sunshine and building warmth with temperatures topping off around 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. A weak front could bring a few, stray showers on Thursday, but no significant rainfall is expected. Another weak front could do the same late Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through next weekend before a more significant cool down heads toward the area by the middle of next week. No significant rain is expected in the long range forecast either; if that changes we’ll let you know.