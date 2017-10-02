Steelton man charged in chase that damaged police cars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton man has been charged in a pursuit that damaged two state police vehicles last week.

Dwayne M. Waters, 50, faces a long list of counts including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault, kidnapping, causing or risking a catastrophe, fleeing and eluding, and institutional vandalism, state police said.

Waters was driving a Dodge pickup truck with a broken rear window and a faulty brake light when a trooper tried to stop him Wednesday afternoon on Route 322 in the area of Fishing Creek Valley Road. The chase ended in Harrisburg shortly after Waters and his two passengers jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.

No troopers were injured.

