Reports: Shippensburg coach victim of Las Vegas shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg Little League and Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling say one of their coaches is among the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Both groups posted on Facebook that Coach Bill Wolfe’s condition is unknown.

Shippensburg police also posted a statement on behalf of Wolfe’s family.

“On behalf of the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robin, we are asking for your continued prayers as we are processing the information that is available to us at this time. We are gathering as much information as we are able and we respect that we cannot control the timeline of information released as this complicated investigation continues,” the statement reads.

“Our entire family is greatly appreciative of the countless law enforcement officers, first responders and medical staff involved. We ask that you respect the privacy of our families at this difficult time and that you continue your prayers for our families and all of those involved across the nation.”

The post from the Shippensburg Little League Facebook page reads: “Little League Families, it has come to our knowledge that Coach Bill Wolfe is a victim of the tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas last night. His condition is still unknown. We ask that you all respect the privacy of his family at this time, but are requesting prayers for him and his family at this time. Bill has been a big part of the Little League community and he and his family need our support at this time. We will update information as the family allows.”

The post from the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling Facebook page reads: “Dear Shippensburg Wrestling family and community, we are saddened to share that Coach Bill Wolfe is among the victims of the tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas last night. His wife is okay but Bill’s condition is presently unknown. Please respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time. We will pass along any information from the family as appropriate. Please join us in prayer for Bill, Robyn, their families and all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

Wolfe is the head coach of youth wrestling at Shippensburg Elementary, according to the district’s website. School administrators were not immediately available for comment.

The community came together Monday night at Doc Norcross Stadium in Shippensburg for a prayer vigil for Wolfe and all victims of the shooting in Las Vegas. Hundreds of people turned out for the event.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 others were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.