Reports: Shippensburg elementary coach ‘among victims’ of Las Vegas shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg Little League and Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling are reporting that one of their coaches is among the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Both groups said on Facebook that the condition of Coach Bill Wolfe is unknown.

“Bill has been a big part of the Little League community and he and his family need our support at this time,” Shippensburg Little League wrote in a Facebook post. “We will update information as the family allows.”

Wolfe is the head coach of youth wrestling at Shippensburg Elementary, according to the district’s website. School administrators were not immediately available for comment.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 others were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.