Should boys be allowed to play on girls’ sports teams?

The rules governing school sports in Pennsylvania are different for boys than they are for girls. So how do we figure out what’s fair, and what’s discrimination?

Sports reporter Ross Lippman joins Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and Dennis Owens for this week’s episode of ABC27’s podcast, On Deadline. They talk about a local school district not allowing a boy to play on the girls’ field hockey team, the challenges of navigating questions about gender and sports, and how these decisions affect your tax dollars.

They also discuss recent NFL protests during the National Anthem.

