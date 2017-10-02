Should boys be allowed to play on girls’ sports teams?

By Published: Updated:

The rules governing school sports in Pennsylvania are different for boys than they are for girls. So how do we figure out what’s fair, and what’s discrimination?

Sports reporter Ross Lippman joins Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and Dennis Owens for this week’s episode of ABC27’s podcast, On Deadline. They talk about a local school district not allowing a boy to play on the girls’ field hockey team, the challenges of navigating questions about gender and sports, and how these decisions affect your tax dollars.

They also discuss recent NFL protests during the National Anthem.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes), on your Android, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on StitcherTuneIn, or in the player above.

Write a reviewsend us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion. You can also record voice memos and email them to us at theinvestigators@abc27.com. 

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s