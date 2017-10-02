Pa. Capitol to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol will be lit in blue, gold and green to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the lighting Monday night is also to stand in solidarity with Nevada.

Wolf in a statement said people attending an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip “experienced pure evil” when a gunman opened fire from a hotel window.

His full statement is below:

“Frances and I are praying for the victims, their families and all those in Nevada who awoke to sadness and fear that few can fathom. Reports suggest this was a lone actor, but state and local law enforcement are monitoring the situation out of an abundance of caution.

“Each time – too often lately – when I learn of a mass causality incident like the shooting in Las Vegas, I’m reminded of the words of a great Pennsylvanian, Fred Rogers, who said “Look for the helpers.”

“Last night in Nevada, concertgoers experienced pure evil. Yet, despite the unimaginable terror and horror, we saw so many helpers. Police officers, some off-duty, who ran towards the shooter. Victims who stayed with the injured amid gunfire to try to keep them alive. Ordinary citizens who helped victims find shelter or get medical help by driving strangers to the hospital.

“Today, let us all seek the strength of these helpers who put others before themselves. We must continue to work to reduce violence and seek ways to better keep our citizens, community gatherings, and first responders safe.”