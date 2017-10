CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A local nonprofit needs your help to make sick kids smile.

The annual Caitlin’s Smiles Night of Smiles is Saturday evening at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill.

You can bid on hundreds of silent auction items, and there’s a live auction of artwork made by children who benefitted from Caitlin’s Smiles.

The nonprofit provides arts and craft bags to sick children in hospitals. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.

