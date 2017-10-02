Nailer, compound bow stolen from garage in York County

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating a burglary after items were stolen from a garage.

The Fairview Township Police Department was notified on Saturday that a resident in the 300 block of Dorwart Circle had items taken from his garage.

According to police, a cordless framing nailer, two batteries, a charger and a compound bow were taken.

The resident believes the burglary happened overnight sometime between last Monday and last Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

