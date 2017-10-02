Medical helicopter called to Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A medical helicopter was called Monday night to Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg.

According to a spokesperson, one person was flown from the scene.

It is suspected that a civilian Navy police officer suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the spokesperson said.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 p.m.

No other people were involved or injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.