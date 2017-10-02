Lower Paxton man arrested for child rape

By Published:
Josue Trujillo-Marrero (Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is accused of raping a child.

Josue Trujillo-Marrero, 27, of Lower Paxton Township, is charged with rape of a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Lower Paxton police said a 5-year-old child reported that Trujillo-Marrero had sexual intercourse with her.

Trujillo-Marrero was sent to Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail.

