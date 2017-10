Several media outlets are reporting legendary rock star Tom Petty has died.

TMZ reports Petty was found unconscious in his California home last night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital and was later pulled off life support.

The 66-year-old is best known for his solo work and as lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. His hits include “Breakdown”, “Refugee,” and “Free Fallin’.”

He was 66.