Lawmakers return amid effort to end 3-month budget stalemate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Lawmakers are to return to the Pennsylvania Capitol amid a three-month-old budget stalemate and expect to be briefed on the details of an evolving proposal to fill a $2.2 billion revenue gap.

The House and Senate scheduled sessions to begin Monday afternoon. Rank-and-file members expect to get closed-door briefings about a proposed package that leans heavily on borrowing, one-time fund transfers and an expansion of casino-style gambling.

Tax increases will be involved too, including on business-to-business storage and online sales. But it does not include a tax on Marcellus Shale production after House supporters couldn’t raise enough support to overcome the opposition of House GOP leaders.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, about a 3 percent increase, but haven’t agreed on how to fully fund it.