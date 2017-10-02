Lancaster woman fatally struck near University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Lancaster County woman died after she was struck by a vehicle near the University of Maryland.

Maria Fisher, of West Hempfield Township, was attempting to cross Route 1 when she was struck by an SUV around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. She was found in critical condition and transported to a hospital where she died a short time later, Prince George’s County police said.

The driver remained on the scene. Investigators said they are working to determine the circumstances of the crash, including whether Fisher was in a crosswalk.

A spokesperson confirmed Fisher was a student at the university.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.