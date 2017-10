October 21, will be a day filled with cute fur babies and supporting local animal rescues! Helen Venesky and Tina Krueger joined us to tell us about the It’s a Pet Life Festival!

“We are the premier resource for connecting the Lancaster County, PA community with pet and animal related information, services and events” says Helen Venesky about her magazine.

For more information about the festival or the magazine check out the video above or go online.