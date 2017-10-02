Impatient customer threatened to ‘blow up’ restaurant, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A customer threatened to “blow up” a Harrisburg-area restaurant because he was tired of waiting for his food order, police said.

Lower Paxton Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspect at the IHOP on Union Deposit Road.

They said he was in the restaurant around 8 p.m. Saturday when he threatened to “blow the place up and take everyone out.”

He was wearing a black Nike sweatsuit and a brown beanie hat. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-558-5900.

