Enola, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Cumberland County after a vehicle crashes into the home.

It happened early Monday morning along the first block of South Enola Drive.

The fire chief says two passengers in the car were injured and taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The Red Cross is helping 3 adults and 1 teen who live in the home. They got out safely.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the house.