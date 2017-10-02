Horror and heartbreak: Country stars react to Vegas shooting

Country stars took to social media to express their sadness after the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival:

— “I am incredibly saddened by tonight’s events and while I’m thankful that me and all of my band and crew are alive and unharmed, I can’t help but hurt for all the people who weren’t as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel. Keep Vegas, these fans, and all of the country music community in your thoughts and prayers, we could sure use it tonight. Thank you.” — Luke Combs, who performed earlier in the night, in a message posted to Instagram.

— “I just can’t even fathom what happened in Vegas. My heart is broken. My love and all my prayers go out this morning to every family and friend who suffered loss, and everyone who was there. May God be with you through this tragic time.” — Thomas Rhett on Twitter.

— “Words can’t begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken.” — Luke Bryan on Twitter.

— “Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.” — Brad Paisley on Twitter.

— “We played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. It was one of my favorite shows and festivals to be on. We were all singing. I’m in shock over this unfair, senseless tragedy and heartbroken for the lives taken too soon.” — Maren Morris on Twitter.

— “Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.” — Carrie Underwood on Twitter.

— “Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.” — Keith Urban on Twitter.

— “My heart goes out to all of our friends, @jasonaldean, our music family and fans in Las Vegas..” — Reba McEntire on Instagram.

— “My heart hurts… what in the world?! Let’s all show Vegas we have their back in this madness… praying for all the victims and for the country music community… damn this hits close to home… We WILL get through this.” — Brett Eldredge on Twitter.