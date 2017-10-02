Greencastle man fatally injured in crash

By Published:

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Antrim Township on Sunday night.

Brian L. MIller, 51, of Greencastle, lost control of a 2003 Honda Civic while braking for a vehicle that was exiting a driveway in the 3200 block of Hill Road. The Honda struck an embankment and a fence then overturned around 6:22 p.m., state police in Chambersburg said in a news release.

Miller died at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Police said he was driving over the posted 45 mph speed limit.

 

