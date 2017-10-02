Family friend offers reward in search of driver who fatally struck 4-year-old girl

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police still have not made any arrests nearly a year after a 4-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Last November, Dakota Wright died at Hanover Hospital after she was struck by a white, full size utility van in the 200 block of Princess Street.

Police released surveillance footage of the van, but they have not found the van or driver.

In a recent Facebook post, Dakota’s father, Josh Wright, shared news about a new reward to help find the driver.

Dakota’s father wrote that a close family friend, Gavin Coffin, has offered to pay $25,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.

Coffin was present on the night Dakota was killed. He hopes the money will motivate someone to come forward.

“I want the person to come forward,” said Dakota’s father. “Somebody knows something. I don’t care what nobody says.”

Dakota’s mother, Ginger Wright, says finding the person responsible for her daughter’s death will help bring closure to her family.

“She actually would have been five this past March 28,” said Dakota’s mother. “So she would have started school about a month or two ago.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.