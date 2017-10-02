Cumberland Valley Arts: American Craft Week!

Starting on October 6, Cumberland Valley Arts is celebrating American Craft Week! Today we were joined by Catherine Stone along with a great display of art pieces.

“The Cumberland Valley celebrates with a variety of exhibits, demonstrations, and open studio tours during this year’s event…Artists, craftspeople, and retailers in our area have come together to create Cumberland Valley Arts, an umbrella group to promote art and crafts year round, and to specifically organize a series of events for American Craft Week” says Catherine.

Find out more about American Craft week online!