Commonwealth flags ordered to half-staff following Las Vegas shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags at the Capitol and throughout Pennsylvania to be lowered to half-staff after a gunman opened fire on thousands of people at a Las Vegas music venue, killing dozens.

All commonwealth flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

An order from the White House calls for all United States flags to be flown at half-staff until the same time.

As of late Monday afternoon, at least 58 people were killed and over 500 others were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday night.

